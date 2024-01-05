PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives $28.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of PD stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $100,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,620,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,424,000 after buying an additional 1,033,900 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth about $33,686,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth about $22,062,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,379,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,335,000 after buying an additional 549,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

