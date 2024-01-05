Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Park Aerospace Stock Down 0.6 %
PKE stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.51 million, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.51. Park Aerospace has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61.
Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 19.01%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Aerospace
Park Aerospace Company Profile
Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Park Aerospace
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.