Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Park Aerospace Stock Down 0.6 %

PKE stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.51 million, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.51. Park Aerospace has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 19.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Park Aerospace by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Park Aerospace by 277.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Park Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Park Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Park Aerospace by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

