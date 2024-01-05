Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Gap Up to $28.69

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.69, but opened at $29.62. Patterson Companies shares last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 157,681 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDCO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 499.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

