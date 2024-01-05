Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 300 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 38.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 78,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SU opened at $33.70 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

