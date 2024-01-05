Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 322 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $54.58 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.38 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

