Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 77 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after acquiring an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,893,000 after buying an additional 136,174 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,872,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,156,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,656,000 after acquiring an additional 29,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $307,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,999.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,612 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

AIT opened at $166.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.07. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.94 and a 52-week high of $176.43.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.12%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.