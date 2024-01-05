Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $63.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

