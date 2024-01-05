Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OEF. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $219.81 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $168.48 and a one year high of $224.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

