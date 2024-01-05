Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $44,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,005,347,000 after acquiring an additional 246,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,835,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,987,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,281 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $338.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.14 and a 200 day moving average of $315.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $354.92. The stock has a market cap of $336.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Several research firms have commented on HD. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.39.

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

