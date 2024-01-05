Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 785,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,360 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Renalytix were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Renalytix in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renalytix during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Renalytix during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Renalytix during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Renalytix during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RNLX opened at $0.45 on Friday. Renalytix Plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Renalytix ( NASDAQ:RNLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Renalytix had a negative net margin of 1,514.28% and a negative return on equity of 509.56%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Renalytix Plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

