Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 785,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,360 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Renalytix were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Renalytix in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renalytix during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Renalytix during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Renalytix during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Renalytix during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Renalytix Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ RNLX opened at $0.45 on Friday. Renalytix Plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Renalytix Profile
Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Renalytix
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.