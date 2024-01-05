Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 112 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Biogen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.67.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $260.28 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.86 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

