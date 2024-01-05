Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 148 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $486.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $466.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.94 and a 52 week high of $500.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLM. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $482.14.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

