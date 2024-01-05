Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 1,531 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 41.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,259 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $416.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.83 and its 200 day moving average is $360.30. The stock has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $282.21 and a 52-week high of $418.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,757 shares of company stock valued at $13,390,703. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

