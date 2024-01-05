Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 166 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR opened at $197.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $207.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.84%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

