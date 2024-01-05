Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 200 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $1,632,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $3,905,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 50.5% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

PBH opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.96 and a 52 week high of $68.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The company had revenue of $286.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.13 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

