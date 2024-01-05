Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Sysco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,246,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 5.8% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.31 and a 200 day moving average of $70.79. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

