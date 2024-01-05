Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,450 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $23.73.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

