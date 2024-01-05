Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 100 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $117.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.10. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $123.64.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

