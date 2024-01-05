Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,055 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average is $63.29. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $58.57 and a 1 year high of $66.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8644 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

