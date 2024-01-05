Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 148 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in McKesson by 313.3% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 50.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,333,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,678 shares of company stock worth $13,438,522 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $474.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $457.55 and its 200-day moving average is $437.43. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $485.22.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

