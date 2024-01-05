Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 23,187 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 649,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,187 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,582,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,972,000 after purchasing an additional 229,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,307,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,962,000 after acquiring an additional 40,197 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,845,000 after acquiring an additional 273,947 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 998,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 512,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 934,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 41,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

CARA opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.66. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93.

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.12% and a negative net margin of 548.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CARA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $22.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

