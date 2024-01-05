Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 335 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.62.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DGX stock opened at $140.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

