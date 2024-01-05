Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,431 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.4% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Busey Trust CO lifted its position in Aflac by 12.0% during the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 7,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Trading Down 1.1 %

Aflac stock opened at $82.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $84.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.64 and a 200 day moving average of $76.92.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.44.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

