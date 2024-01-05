Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 43 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $301.11 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $313.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.03 and its 200 day moving average is $286.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

