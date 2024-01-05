Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 4,339 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,734 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in General Motors by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.79.

Shares of GM stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average of $33.62. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

