Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 541 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.22 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.78 and a 200-day moving average of $105.23.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

