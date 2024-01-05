Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 630 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average is $51.45.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

