Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 761 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 5,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 2,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after buying an additional 85,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,478,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.56. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

