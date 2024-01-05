Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 83 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $468.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $441.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULTA

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.