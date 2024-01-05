Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,873,134,000 after purchasing an additional 282,266,153 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,354,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,976,000 after acquiring an additional 354,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $136.52 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $139.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.25.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

