Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 53.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 665.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FBNC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J Randolph Potter sold 1,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $40,012.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,379.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.23. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.03.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $99.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.09 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

