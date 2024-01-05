Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 20,000 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $725,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,062.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PINS opened at $35.79 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. Analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1,093.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. New Street Research initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.97.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

