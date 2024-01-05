Piper Sandler Boosts Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $18.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Asana from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Asana Price Performance

Shares of ASAN opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.09 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 45.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 763,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,554,066.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 763,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,554,066.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $133,418.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,166.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 783,766 shares of company stock worth $13,932,723 and sold 33,940 shares worth $648,707. Insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Asana by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,705,000 after acquiring an additional 434,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Asana by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,069,000 after acquiring an additional 352,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Asana by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,735,000 after buying an additional 163,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Asana by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,141,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,206,000 after buying an additional 880,413 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after buying an additional 331,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

