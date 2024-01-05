Piper Sandler Boosts Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Price Target to $3.00

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Expensify in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expensify from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expensify has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.64.

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $145.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.37. Expensify has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.16 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,624,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,723,237.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,624,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,723,237.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 26,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $68,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at $141,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,588 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Expensify by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 61,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Expensify by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,384,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Expensify by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 445,937 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expensify by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 1st quarter valued at $2,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

