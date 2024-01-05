Piper Sandler Cuts Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $48.25

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $48.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alteryx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.25.

AYX opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Alteryx has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $70.63.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.24 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 187.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after buying an additional 806,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,685,000 after purchasing an additional 530,442 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,975,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,861,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,361,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,992,000 after purchasing an additional 209,650 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

