Piper Sandler Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $705.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $650.00 to $705.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $617.21.

Get Adobe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $567.05 on Tuesday. Adobe has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $593.58 and a 200 day moving average of $547.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.