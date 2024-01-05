Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $77.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 1.24. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $66.90 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.75 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $256,701.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $256,701.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $416,866.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,431.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,816 shares of company stock worth $6,013,654 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

