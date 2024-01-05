Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

Shares of PW opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.96. Power REIT has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Power REIT by 313.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Power REIT by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Power REIT by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Power REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Power REIT by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Featured Articles

