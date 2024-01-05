PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 414,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $9,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 83.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE PPL opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

