Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV stock opened at $469.56 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $380.53 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $457.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.87. The company has a market capitalization of $363.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
