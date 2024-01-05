Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $469.56 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $380.53 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $457.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.87. The company has a market capitalization of $363.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.