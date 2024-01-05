Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Has $784,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after buying an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PepsiCo by 98.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,475,000 after buying an additional 6,045,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18,231.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
NASDAQ PEP opened at $171.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
