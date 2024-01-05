Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
PDEX opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $65.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.79. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $19.68.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.89%.
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
