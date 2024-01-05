Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Trading Up 1.2 %

PDEX opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $65.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.79. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $19.68.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

About Pro-Dex

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.