Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 770 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the third quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 87,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,322,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $180.93. The firm has a market cap of $386.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.