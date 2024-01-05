PROG (NYSE:PRG) Raised to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of PROG (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

PRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on PROG from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PROG from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.25.

NYSE PRG opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.81.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.28. PROG had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $582.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PROG will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

