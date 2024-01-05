Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman David J. Schlanger Sells 13,998 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 13,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $526,044.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,537.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Progyny Stock Down 1.6 %

PGNY stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.89. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

