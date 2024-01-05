Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman David J. Schlanger Sells 13,998 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 13,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $526,044.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,537.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Progyny Stock Down 1.6 %
PGNY stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.89. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $44.95.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.10.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
