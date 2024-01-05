Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $118.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $119.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $102.88 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

