Pure Storage Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 11,298 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 212% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,619 call options.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage
In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Pure Storage
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 40,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 173.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 546,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 346,885 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 12.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 126,795 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Pure Storage by 238.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 54,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 33.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,068,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Pure Storage Price Performance
NYSE:PSTG opened at $36.75 on Friday. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.82.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.
