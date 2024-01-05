Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Reduced by Zacks Research

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MD. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MD opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $785.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $506.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.59 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,045,000 after acquiring an additional 212,150 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,492,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,684,000 after acquiring an additional 565,109 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,078,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,961,000 after acquiring an additional 217,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,704,000 after purchasing an additional 72,731 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,631,000 after purchasing an additional 637,798 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $55,219.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

