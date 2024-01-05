Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Increased by Zacks Research

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for PG&E in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for PG&E’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

Get PG&E alerts:

PCG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.85.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE:PCG opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07. PG&E has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. PG&E’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PG&E by 50.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,622,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,407,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,329,416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,731,911 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PG&E by 27.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,522,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,347,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,180,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PG&E during the second quarter valued at about $259,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.