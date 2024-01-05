Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Issued By KeyCorp

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Eversource Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Eversource Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES stock opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

